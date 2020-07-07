7030 Hillshire Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool

Wonderful single story home in the sought after Woodbridge Golf Community. This 3 bedroom, two bath home features a spacious kitchen with built in microwave and FRIDGE that stays. Kitchen opens to the family room with lots of windows and brick fireplace. Awesome split floor plan. Master bedroom has high ceilings and master bath retreat with separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and a spacious walk in closet. Secondary bath has jacuzzi tub! Formal dining and living. Backyard with wood fence and an oversized patio. The Woodbridge community features golf, community pools, parks, walking-jogging trails, and playgrounds. Available for immediate occupancy.