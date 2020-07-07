All apartments in Sachse
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:46 AM

7030 Hillshire Lane

7030 Hillshire Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7030 Hillshire Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Wonderful single story home in the sought after Woodbridge Golf Community. This 3 bedroom, two bath home features a spacious kitchen with built in microwave and FRIDGE that stays. Kitchen opens to the family room with lots of windows and brick fireplace. Awesome split floor plan. Master bedroom has high ceilings and master bath retreat with separate shower, garden tub, dual sinks and a spacious walk in closet. Secondary bath has jacuzzi tub! Formal dining and living. Backyard with wood fence and an oversized patio. The Woodbridge community features golf, community pools, parks, walking-jogging trails, and playgrounds. Available for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 Hillshire Lane have any available units?
7030 Hillshire Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7030 Hillshire Lane have?
Some of 7030 Hillshire Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7030 Hillshire Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7030 Hillshire Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 Hillshire Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7030 Hillshire Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 7030 Hillshire Lane offer parking?
No, 7030 Hillshire Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7030 Hillshire Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 Hillshire Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 Hillshire Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7030 Hillshire Lane has a pool.
Does 7030 Hillshire Lane have accessible units?
No, 7030 Hillshire Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 Hillshire Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7030 Hillshire Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7030 Hillshire Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7030 Hillshire Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

