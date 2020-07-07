7007 Canyon Meadow Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities game room parking

Great home ready for a great tenant. Lots of space to spread out and entertain. 4 bedrooms down stairs that are separate and private. Huge formal living space and dining space. Great family room with gas fireplace open to the kitchen and perfect for a party or just enjoying your family and friends. Back yard is huge and ready for some fun play. Kitchen has abundant counter space and cabinets. Convenient butler's pantry is another great place to help when entertaining. Brand new wood flooring throughout the first floor. Upstairs is a great gameroom , bedroom and bath; perfect for a teen suite or MIL suite. Fresh paint throughout and ready for a great tenant.