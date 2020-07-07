All apartments in Sachse
Location

7007 Canyon Meadow Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Great home ready for a great tenant. Lots of space to spread out and entertain. 4 bedrooms down stairs that are separate and private. Huge formal living space and dining space. Great family room with gas fireplace open to the kitchen and perfect for a party or just enjoying your family and friends. Back yard is huge and ready for some fun play. Kitchen has abundant counter space and cabinets. Convenient butler's pantry is another great place to help when entertaining. Brand new wood flooring throughout the first floor. Upstairs is a great gameroom , bedroom and bath; perfect for a teen suite or MIL suite. Fresh paint throughout and ready for a great tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive have any available units?
7007 Canyon Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive have?
Some of 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7007 Canyon Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7007 Canyon Meadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

