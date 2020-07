Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fantastic one story home in Woodbridge. Very open floor plan. The home is actually on a peninsula lot. Only one neighbor. Wylie ISD. Engineered hardwoods throughout home. Tile in the wet areas. East fence is 8 ft board on board. Stamped concrete, backyard patio. Community offers several pools, parks, playgrounds, and walking trails. Located just a couple of blocks from Woodbridge Golf Course.