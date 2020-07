Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Woodbridge. House has wood floors in living areas, recent carpet in bedrooms. Fresh paint throughout, updated lighting, and remodeled bathrooms. Landscape updated as well and large deck in private back yard. Split bedroom layout, granite countertops in kitchen which opens up to a large living room. No smokers. Pets negotiable with required screening. Check Availability Date. No Housing Vouchers. No Section 8 accepted.