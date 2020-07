Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath in Woodbridge Golf Course Community. Home features open foyer, Large LR & DR, and Gas Log Fireplace. Spacious kitchen has 42 inch cabs, crown molding, tile back splash and engineered wood floors. Huge Master BR with garden tub, separate shower, dual vanities and walk in closet. Large fenced in yard. The owner pays the HOA; You enjoy the amenities: golf course, wooded trails, parks & Pools. $50 app fee per applicant 18 years+.