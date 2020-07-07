All apartments in Sachse
Last updated May 29 2020 at 6:57 PM

5630 Brookview Court

5630 Brookview Court · No Longer Available
Location

5630 Brookview Court, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Upstairs unit in fourplex with laminate flooring in family room & bedrooms, tile in kitchen & bath. Kitchen has refrigerator, electric range, & dishwasher. Carport parking at rear of building. Rent includes water and trash, tenant pays electric. There is no on sight laundry facility. Submit TAR app, copy of drivers license, 2 mos paystubs, if credit is less than 685 tenants will be accepted at owners discretion. This home does not qualify for vouchers and pets are accepted at owners discretion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5630 Brookview Court have any available units?
5630 Brookview Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 5630 Brookview Court have?
Some of 5630 Brookview Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5630 Brookview Court currently offering any rent specials?
5630 Brookview Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5630 Brookview Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5630 Brookview Court is pet friendly.
Does 5630 Brookview Court offer parking?
Yes, 5630 Brookview Court offers parking.
Does 5630 Brookview Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5630 Brookview Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5630 Brookview Court have a pool?
No, 5630 Brookview Court does not have a pool.
Does 5630 Brookview Court have accessible units?
No, 5630 Brookview Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5630 Brookview Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5630 Brookview Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 5630 Brookview Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5630 Brookview Court does not have units with air conditioning.

