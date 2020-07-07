5630 Brookview Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

Upstairs unit in fourplex with laminate flooring in family room & bedrooms, tile in kitchen & bath. Kitchen has refrigerator, electric range, & dishwasher. Carport parking at rear of building. Rent includes water and trash, tenant pays electric. There is no on sight laundry facility. Submit TAR app, copy of drivers license, 2 mos paystubs, if credit is less than 685 tenants will be accepted at owners discretion. This home does not qualify for vouchers and pets are accepted at owners discretion.