All apartments in Sachse
Find more places like 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
5105 ROSEWOOD Lane
Last updated May 30 2019 at 6:06 AM

5105 ROSEWOOD Lane

5105 Rosewood Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sachse
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5105 Rosewood Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
new construction
Live in this custom & brand new Meritage Homes house featuring modern open floor plan, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Spacious family living area features corner fireplace and open to the kitchen and dining areas perfect for entertaining. Upgraded kitchen has granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, upgraded SS appliances, DUAL pantry, large island, convenient mud room with builtins. Master suite features sep tub, shower, dual vanities and HUGE walk in closet. Guest suite has private bath & walk in closet. Flex space available for use as study or 5th bedroom. Enjoy entertaining with huge backyard and covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane have any available units?
5105 ROSEWOOD Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane have?
Some of 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5105 ROSEWOOD Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane offers parking.
Does 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane have a pool?
No, 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane have accessible units?
No, 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5105 ROSEWOOD Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln
Sachse, TX 75048
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr
Sachse, TX 75048

Similar Pages

Sachse 1 BedroomsSachse 2 Bedrooms
Sachse 3 BedroomsSachse Apartments with Balcony
Sachse Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXMidlothian, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TX
Denison, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TXCanton, TXHickory Creek, TXFate, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District