5105 ROSEWOOD Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage guest suite new construction

Live in this custom & brand new Meritage Homes house featuring modern open floor plan, 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths. Spacious family living area features corner fireplace and open to the kitchen and dining areas perfect for entertaining. Upgraded kitchen has granite counters, 5 burner gas cooktop, upgraded SS appliances, DUAL pantry, large island, convenient mud room with builtins. Master suite features sep tub, shower, dual vanities and HUGE walk in closet. Guest suite has private bath & walk in closet. Flex space available for use as study or 5th bedroom. Enjoy entertaining with huge backyard and covered patio.