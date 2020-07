Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Totally updated and move-in ready! Kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, travertine tile and walk-in pantry. Spacious living room with laminate wood flooring and wood burning fireplace. All new tile, granite, sinks and fixtures in baths with separate shower and tub in master bath. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Oversized covered patio and big back yard. Close to Firewheel & 190.