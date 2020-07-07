4906 Bunker Hill Rd

Amenities
In the apartment hunt?
Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!
================================= Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you'll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they've found out that you've "made it". I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.
Apartment Amenities
White Gloss Top Cabinets/espresso Bottom Cabinets W/ White Back-Splash
Riva Shaker Style Cabinets W/ Graphite Back-Splash
Ge Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliance Package
White Quartz Counter Tops
Kitchen Islands W/ Designer Pendant Lighting
Large Basin Under Mount Sink
Wood Plank Style Flooring
Pantry/linen Closets
In-Home Washer/dryer
Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms
9-10 Foot Ceilings
Door-to-Door Valet Trash
Community Amenities
Resort-Style Swimming Pool
Outdoor Entertainment Kitchen
Secondary Private Splash Pool
Fully Equipped Wellness Center
Fitness on Demand Virtual Trainer
Leasing Lounge
Pet Friendly Community
Relaxing Courtyard
Bike Storage & Rent-Able Storages Available
Convenient 24/7 Parcel Lockers & Mail Center
Monthly Community Events
140 Acres of Green Space
Social Clubroom
Coffee Bar
Smart Market
Complimentary Electric Car Charging Stations