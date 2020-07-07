All apartments in Sachse
Last updated January 9 2020 at 8:47 PM

4906 Bunker Hill Rd

4906 Bunker Hill Road · No Longer Available
Location

4906 Bunker Hill Road, Sachse, TX 75040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car charging
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
trash valet
  Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!

================================= Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you'll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they've found out that you've "made it". I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out. 

Apartment Amenities

  White Gloss Top Cabinets/espresso Bottom Cabinets W/ White Back-Splash

Riva Shaker Style Cabinets W/ Graphite Back-Splash

Ge Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliance Package

White Quartz Counter Tops

Kitchen Islands W/ Designer Pendant Lighting

Large Basin Under Mount Sink

Wood Plank Style Flooring

Pantry/linen Closets

In-Home Washer/dryer

Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms

9-10 Foot Ceilings

Door-to-Door Valet Trash

Community Amenities

  Resort-Style Swimming Pool

Outdoor Entertainment Kitchen

Secondary Private Splash Pool

Fully Equipped Wellness Center

Fitness on Demand Virtual Trainer

Leasing Lounge

Pet Friendly Community

Relaxing Courtyard

Bike Storage & Rent-Able Storages Available

Convenient 24/7 Parcel Lockers & Mail Center

Monthly Community Events

140 Acres of Green Space 

Social Clubroom

Coffee Bar

Smart Market

Complimentary Electric Car Charging Stations

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

