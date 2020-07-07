4906 Bunker Hill Rd

Amenities

Howdy! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a beach going, world traveling, rock climbing Dallas girl. I have a super cool business where I help people like you find apartments in Dallas. I love showing newcomers around town and helping people figure out where to live. I have an entire process designed to make the apartment locating hunt easy and fun. Plus I'm super free to work with. Free like that Netflix account your parents don't know you still use. Reach out to me so I can make your apartment hunt awesome!



================================= Elegance. Charm. Boutique. Luxury. Fancy. Sophistication. These are the tip of the iceberg of the increasingly redundant words you'll be able to use when talking about your new apartment home. You may soon become accustomed to the reality that your friends will be totally jealous of you. Friends from your past will hit you up out of the woodwork now that they've found out that you've "made it". I mean, look at that chandelier right? How about you just come check this place out.



Apartment Amenities



White Gloss Top Cabinets/espresso Bottom Cabinets W/ White Back-Splash



Riva Shaker Style Cabinets W/ Graphite Back-Splash



Ge Energy Star Stainless Steel Appliance Package



White Quartz Counter Tops



Kitchen Islands W/ Designer Pendant Lighting



Large Basin Under Mount Sink



Wood Plank Style Flooring



Pantry/linen Closets



In-Home Washer/dryer



Ceiling Fans in Bedrooms



9-10 Foot Ceilings



Door-to-Door Valet Trash



Community Amenities



Resort-Style Swimming Pool



Outdoor Entertainment Kitchen



Secondary Private Splash Pool



Fully Equipped Wellness Center



Fitness on Demand Virtual Trainer



Leasing Lounge



Pet Friendly Community



Relaxing Courtyard



Bike Storage & Rent-Able Storages Available



Convenient 24/7 Parcel Lockers & Mail Center



Monthly Community Events



140 Acres of Green Space



Social Clubroom



Coffee Bar



Smart Market



Complimentary Electric Car Charging Stations



