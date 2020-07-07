All apartments in Sachse
4616 Maple Shade Avenue

4616 Maple Shade Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4616 Maple Shade Avenue, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move in ready home with 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms. Study room and master bedroom down *Recent designer interior paints & newer tiles in all wet areas & Laminate wood floors*, Brand New Carpet! Island Kitchen, Curved archways in Formal Dining* Study with french dr in the entry. Spacious Family Room with fireplace, Open floor plan *Large downstairs Master Suite w.separate vanities* Large private Backyard. Walking distance to Hudson Middle School and Sachse High School. Located with easy access to major roads.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4616 Maple Shade Avenue have any available units?
4616 Maple Shade Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 4616 Maple Shade Avenue have?
Some of 4616 Maple Shade Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4616 Maple Shade Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4616 Maple Shade Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4616 Maple Shade Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4616 Maple Shade Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 4616 Maple Shade Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4616 Maple Shade Avenue offers parking.
Does 4616 Maple Shade Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4616 Maple Shade Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4616 Maple Shade Avenue have a pool?
No, 4616 Maple Shade Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4616 Maple Shade Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4616 Maple Shade Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4616 Maple Shade Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4616 Maple Shade Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4616 Maple Shade Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4616 Maple Shade Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

