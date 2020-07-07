4616 Maple Shade Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Move in ready home with 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bathrooms. Study room and master bedroom down *Recent designer interior paints & newer tiles in all wet areas & Laminate wood floors*, Brand New Carpet! Island Kitchen, Curved archways in Formal Dining* Study with french dr in the entry. Spacious Family Room with fireplace, Open floor plan *Large downstairs Master Suite w.separate vanities* Large private Backyard. Walking distance to Hudson Middle School and Sachse High School. Located with easy access to major roads.