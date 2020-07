Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities garage

Lovely single-story duplex with large fenced back yard. Lawn maintenance is included in the lease. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range - All included with this lease. Home has beautiful Wood laminate flooring throughout; Ceiling fans, Garage door opener. Great location and close access to the George Bush. Note: Listing agent is the owner of the property. Only 10 minutes to Lake Ray Hubbard. $40 App Fee.