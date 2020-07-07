3704 Arbordale Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A gorgeous two-story home that is spacious and well maintained located in the subdivision of Park Lake Estates in Sachse, Refreshed with new paint throughout, lots of bright natural light, and open floor plan. Home has been meticulously updated with custom features throughout. Large Living Area with vaulted ceiling, impressive brick Fireplace. Wonderful Island Kitchen. Big backyard living area with lush landscaping and covered patio--large enough for kids and pets to play & still have gardens!