Sachse, TX
3704 Arbordale Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 10:49 PM

3704 Arbordale Lane

3704 Arbordale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Arbordale Lane, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A gorgeous two-story home that is spacious and well maintained located in the subdivision of Park Lake Estates in Sachse, Refreshed with new paint throughout, lots of bright natural light, and open floor plan. Home has been meticulously updated with custom features throughout. Large Living Area with vaulted ceiling, impressive brick Fireplace. Wonderful Island Kitchen. Big backyard living area with lush landscaping and covered patio--large enough for kids and pets to play & still have gardens!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Arbordale Lane have any available units?
3704 Arbordale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3704 Arbordale Lane have?
Some of 3704 Arbordale Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Arbordale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Arbordale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Arbordale Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3704 Arbordale Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3704 Arbordale Lane offer parking?
No, 3704 Arbordale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Arbordale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Arbordale Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Arbordale Lane have a pool?
No, 3704 Arbordale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3704 Arbordale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3704 Arbordale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Arbordale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3704 Arbordale Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Arbordale Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Arbordale Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

