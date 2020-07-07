Rent Calculator
Home
/
Sachse, TX
/
3617 Jewel Street
Last updated April 11 2020 at 2:50 AM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3617 Jewel Street
3617 Jewel Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
3617 Jewel Street, Sachse, TX 75048
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Nice duplex home featuring large backyard. 2 bedroom, one full bathroom and one half bath floor plan, spacious kitchen open to cozy family room fireplace. One car carport in rear.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3617 Jewel Street have any available units?
3617 Jewel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Sachse, TX
.
What amenities does 3617 Jewel Street have?
Some of 3617 Jewel Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3617 Jewel Street currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Jewel Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Jewel Street pet-friendly?
No, 3617 Jewel Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Sachse
.
Does 3617 Jewel Street offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Jewel Street offers parking.
Does 3617 Jewel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Jewel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Jewel Street have a pool?
No, 3617 Jewel Street does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Jewel Street have accessible units?
No, 3617 Jewel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Jewel Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3617 Jewel Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Jewel Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3617 Jewel Street does not have units with air conditioning.
