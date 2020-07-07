All apartments in Sachse
3335 Leameadow Drive

3335 Leameadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3335 Leameadow Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
media room
Palatial home in Woodbridge with Wylie ISD schools is available for a quick move in. Fully functional design & floorplan allows for you to be creative & add your personal touches. The main family room seated as the focal point of the main floor, features a gas fireplace and looks out to the backyard & patio. The master suite features a bright & open bedroom, bathroom w double vanities, walk in shower, tub, & grandiose walk in closet. Dedicated office with french doors & vaulted ceilings. Bright & open kitchen with breakfast area off of the living room & formal dining area. 2nd flr feat. additional living room, media room & other bedrooms. Pets OK W Non Refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3335 Leameadow Drive have any available units?
3335 Leameadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3335 Leameadow Drive have?
Some of 3335 Leameadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3335 Leameadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3335 Leameadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3335 Leameadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3335 Leameadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3335 Leameadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3335 Leameadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3335 Leameadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3335 Leameadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3335 Leameadow Drive have a pool?
No, 3335 Leameadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3335 Leameadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3335 Leameadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3335 Leameadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3335 Leameadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3335 Leameadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3335 Leameadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

