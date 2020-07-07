3335 Leameadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

Palatial home in Woodbridge with Wylie ISD schools is available for a quick move in. Fully functional design & floorplan allows for you to be creative & add your personal touches. The main family room seated as the focal point of the main floor, features a gas fireplace and looks out to the backyard & patio. The master suite features a bright & open bedroom, bathroom w double vanities, walk in shower, tub, & grandiose walk in closet. Dedicated office with french doors & vaulted ceilings. Bright & open kitchen with breakfast area off of the living room & formal dining area. 2nd flr feat. additional living room, media room & other bedrooms. Pets OK W Non Refundable deposit.