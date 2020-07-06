All apartments in Sachse
3216 Leameadow Drive
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:13 PM

3216 Leameadow Drive

3216 Leameadow Drive
Location

3216 Leameadow Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Immaculate 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in the desired Woodbridge Community, wood floors. Master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and study downstairs. The living area has an inviting stone fireplace & open to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, a gas cooktop, range hood vented outside & island with a breakfast bar. Master Suite has separate shower & spacious tub, plus a HUGE walk in closet. Bedroom 2 on 1st floor with a full bath would be a great guest room! 2 additional bedrooms, plus a full bath with 2 sinks are upstairs. Miles of walking trails. Walking distance to community pools, playground & school! House has a covered patio, which is great for summer BBQ, a large backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3216 Leameadow Drive have any available units?
3216 Leameadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 3216 Leameadow Drive have?
Some of 3216 Leameadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3216 Leameadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3216 Leameadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3216 Leameadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3216 Leameadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 3216 Leameadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3216 Leameadow Drive offers parking.
Does 3216 Leameadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3216 Leameadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3216 Leameadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3216 Leameadow Drive has a pool.
Does 3216 Leameadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 3216 Leameadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3216 Leameadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3216 Leameadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3216 Leameadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3216 Leameadow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

