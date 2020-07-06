3216 Leameadow Drive

Amenities

Immaculate 4 bed, 3.5 bath home in the desired Woodbridge Community, wood floors. Master bedroom, 2nd bedroom and study downstairs. The living area has an inviting stone fireplace & open to the kitchen. The kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances, a gas cooktop, range hood vented outside & island with a breakfast bar. Master Suite has separate shower & spacious tub, plus a HUGE walk in closet. Bedroom 2 on 1st floor with a full bath would be a great guest room! 2 additional bedrooms, plus a full bath with 2 sinks are upstairs. Miles of walking trails. Walking distance to community pools, playground & school! House has a covered patio, which is great for summer BBQ, a large backyard.