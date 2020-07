Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Great family home in acclaimed Wylie ISD. Nice fenced back yard for children and covered patio for BBQ's & family fun! Large family room with gas started fireplace, open plan to kitchen with eating area at bay window. Split floorplan with 2 roomy bedrooms and bath in one wing, Oversized Master in separate hall near utility with huge master bath and extra large master closet. Lots of space for a sitting area in master. This home won't disappoint you!