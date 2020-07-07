2511 Doyle Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Tons of upgrade in this spacious 4 bedroom family home. Beautiful wood flooring throughout all living rooms, formal dining room, and all bedrooms. Design tiles in kitchen, breakfast, and bathrooms. Warm up by a wood burning fire in the large family room. Granite counters in kitchen with gas cooktop and double oven. Entertain guests in the spacious dining room. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings with en suite bath & walk-in closet. Wonderful big backyard with an over-sized cover patio. Extended concrete driveway. Garland ISD Priority for highly desired Armstrong Elem, Hudson MS, Sachse HS. Minutes from Firewheel Mall.