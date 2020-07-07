All apartments in Sachse
Last updated April 3 2019 at 12:24 PM

2511 Doyle Drive

2511 Doyle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2511 Doyle Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tons of upgrade in this spacious 4 bedroom family home. Beautiful wood flooring throughout all living rooms, formal dining room, and all bedrooms. Design tiles in kitchen, breakfast, and bathrooms. Warm up by a wood burning fire in the large family room. Granite counters in kitchen with gas cooktop and double oven. Entertain guests in the spacious dining room. Master bedroom features vaulted ceilings with en suite bath & walk-in closet. Wonderful big backyard with an over-sized cover patio. Extended concrete driveway. Garland ISD Priority for highly desired Armstrong Elem, Hudson MS, Sachse HS. Minutes from Firewheel Mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2511 Doyle Drive have any available units?
2511 Doyle Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 2511 Doyle Drive have?
Some of 2511 Doyle Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2511 Doyle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2511 Doyle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2511 Doyle Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2511 Doyle Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 2511 Doyle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2511 Doyle Drive offers parking.
Does 2511 Doyle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2511 Doyle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2511 Doyle Drive have a pool?
No, 2511 Doyle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2511 Doyle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2511 Doyle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2511 Doyle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2511 Doyle Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2511 Doyle Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2511 Doyle Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

