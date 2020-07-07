2316 Highridge Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

This home is beautifully updated home with wood flooring and a large backyard. Includes a very sought out floorplan with lots of natural light. The large family room features a vaulted ceiling and a brick fireplace and opens to the dining area and the open kitchen with recently updated cabinets and tile countertops. The large master includes double tray ceiling with crown molding detailed work.