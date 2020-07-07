All apartments in Sachse
2316 Highridge Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2316 Highridge Drive

2316 Highridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2316 Highridge Drive, Sachse, TX 75048

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is beautifully updated home with wood flooring and a large backyard. Includes a very sought out floorplan with lots of natural light. The large family room features a vaulted ceiling and a brick fireplace and opens to the dining area and the open kitchen with recently updated cabinets and tile countertops. The large master includes double tray ceiling with crown molding detailed work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2316 Highridge Drive have any available units?
2316 Highridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sachse, TX.
What amenities does 2316 Highridge Drive have?
Some of 2316 Highridge Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2316 Highridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2316 Highridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2316 Highridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2316 Highridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sachse.
Does 2316 Highridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2316 Highridge Drive offers parking.
Does 2316 Highridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2316 Highridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2316 Highridge Drive have a pool?
No, 2316 Highridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2316 Highridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 2316 Highridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2316 Highridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2316 Highridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2316 Highridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2316 Highridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

