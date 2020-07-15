All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like Waters Edge Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
Waters Edge Villas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:34 AM

Waters Edge Villas

5501 Lakeview Pkwy · (972) 597-1239
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
1 Month Free PLUS Free Move (up to $250) - All 3rd Floor Homes
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX 75088

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 425 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 879 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waters Edge Villas.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
internet access
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors. Our spacious floor plans, convenient location and well-appointed amenities will accommodate a variety of lifestyles! Call today and schedule a tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9 , 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: paid. Free Unassigned off-street parking is available. Covered parking is available for $20.00/month. Garage parking is available for $90.00/month. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information. Other, assigned: $20/month. Free Unassigned off-street parking is available. Covered parking is available for $20.00/month. Garage parking is available for $90.00/month. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $20/month, Detached Garages: $90/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waters Edge Villas have any available units?
Waters Edge Villas has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Waters Edge Villas have?
Some of Waters Edge Villas's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waters Edge Villas currently offering any rent specials?
Waters Edge Villas is offering the following rent specials: 1 Month Free PLUS Free Move (up to $250) - All 3rd Floor Homes
Is Waters Edge Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, Waters Edge Villas is pet friendly.
Does Waters Edge Villas offer parking?
Yes, Waters Edge Villas offers parking.
Does Waters Edge Villas have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Waters Edge Villas offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Waters Edge Villas have a pool?
Yes, Waters Edge Villas has a pool.
Does Waters Edge Villas have accessible units?
No, Waters Edge Villas does not have accessible units.
Does Waters Edge Villas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waters Edge Villas has units with dishwashers.
Does Waters Edge Villas have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Waters Edge Villas has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Waters Edge Villas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRowlett Dog Friendly Apartments
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity