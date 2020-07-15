Waters Edge Villas

Lease Length: 6, 9 , 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: paid. Free Unassigned off-street parking is available. Covered parking is available for $20.00/month. Garage parking is available for $90.00/month. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information. Other, assigned: $20/month. Free Unassigned off-street parking is available. Covered parking is available for $20.00/month. Garage parking is available for $90.00/month. Visitors are allowed to park inside the gate in designated visitor parking spaces only. Please call us for complete parking information. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $20/month, Detached Garages: $90/month.