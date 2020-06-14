Apartment List
108 Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rowlett renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
$
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
16 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$981
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 1 mile of Rowlett
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Results within 5 miles of Rowlett
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Eastern
6 Units Available
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:08pm
28 Units Available
Bellevue Heights
4819 N Galloway Ave, Mesquite, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Clubhouse and game room, 24-hour gym and shimmering pools for all tenants. Three different floorplans with luxurious interiors, French doors, new appliances and more. Pet friendly and dog park on premises.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:36pm
35 Units Available
The Estara Apartment Homes
11321 Woodmeadow Parkway, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1318 sqft
Renovated units near I-635 and Northwest Highway. Open living spaces, high ceilings, stainless steel or jet black appliances, faux wood blinds, and low-E windows. Free bicycle rentals.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,424
1095 sqft
Cozy interior amenities include in-home fireplaces, custom accent wall, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious layouts. Relax at home with two swimming pools, a dog park, and 24-hour laundry facility.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Holford
10 Units Available
Amberly Village
2735 N Garland Ave, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1296 sqft
Spacious homes with faux wood flooring and walk-in closets. Relax in the on-site hot tub or swim in the pool when not busy. Enjoy the amenities at nearby Holford Park. Near Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
29 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Freeman
67 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,292
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
City Guide for Rowlett, TX

Rowlett, Texas, is a scenic community along Lake Ray Hubbard. Hubbard presided over the Dallas Parks and Recreation System board from 1943 to 1972.Touted to be a city on the water and on the move, Rowlett lives up to its slogan with 30 miles of shoreline along Lake Hubbard and most of its population flocking to Dallas to put bread on the table. Aside from being a bedroom community for a heavyweight like Dallas, Rowlett has much to offer on its own (shame, the Dallas Cowboys didn't realize this).

A lakefront community with much of its history rooted in cotton industry, this city has become the home of 56,000 people that is poised for economic growth that just might make the Cowboys' big-wigs. If you'd like to be in the thick of the development, looking at apartments for rent is first in order.

Having trouble with Craigslist Rowlett? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rowlett, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rowlett renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

