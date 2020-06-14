108 Apartments for rent in Rowlett, TX with hardwood floors
Rowlett, Texas, is a scenic community along Lake Ray Hubbard. Hubbard presided over the Dallas Parks and Recreation System board from 1943 to 1972.Touted to be a city on the water and on the move, Rowlett lives up to its slogan with 30 miles of shoreline along Lake Hubbard and most of its population flocking to Dallas to put bread on the table. Aside from being a bedroom community for a heavyweight like Dallas, Rowlett has much to offer on its own (shame, the Dallas Cowboys didn't realize this).
A lakefront community with much of its history rooted in cotton industry, this city has become the home of 56,000 people that is poised for economic growth that just might make the Cowboys' big-wigs. If you'd like to be in the thick of the development, looking at apartments for rent is first in order.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rowlett renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.