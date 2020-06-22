9505 Links Fairway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking garage tennis court

Don't miss this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a gorgeous view of the golf course!! This home has hard wood floors, open view to the living area from the spacious kitchen, refrigerator, separate dining area, large covered patio complete with a fan and shades and for the gardener planter boxes ready to grow fruits, veggies or flowers!! The Waterview Golf Community offers two elementary schools nearby, fishing ponds, parks throughout, tennis court, basketball court, water park, golfing and a clubhouse!! Perfect home to enjoy so many amenities and to entertain!!