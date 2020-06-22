All apartments in Rowlett
9505 Links Fairway Drive
9505 Links Fairway Drive

9505 Links Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9505 Links Fairway Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Waterview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
garage
tennis court
Don't miss this BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with a gorgeous view of the golf course!! This home has hard wood floors, open view to the living area from the spacious kitchen, refrigerator, separate dining area, large covered patio complete with a fan and shades and for the gardener planter boxes ready to grow fruits, veggies or flowers!! The Waterview Golf Community offers two elementary schools nearby, fishing ponds, parks throughout, tennis court, basketball court, water park, golfing and a clubhouse!! Perfect home to enjoy so many amenities and to entertain!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9505 Links Fairway Drive have any available units?
9505 Links Fairway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9505 Links Fairway Drive have?
Some of 9505 Links Fairway Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9505 Links Fairway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9505 Links Fairway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9505 Links Fairway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9505 Links Fairway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 9505 Links Fairway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9505 Links Fairway Drive offers parking.
Does 9505 Links Fairway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9505 Links Fairway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9505 Links Fairway Drive have a pool?
No, 9505 Links Fairway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9505 Links Fairway Drive have accessible units?
No, 9505 Links Fairway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9505 Links Fairway Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9505 Links Fairway Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9505 Links Fairway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9505 Links Fairway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

