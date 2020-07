Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Move In Ready ! Rockwall School District ! Updated Three Bedroom With New Plank Flooring In Living Room & Hallways, New Carpet In Bedrooms & Walk-In Closets, New Interior Paint, Custom Light Fixtures & Ceiling Fans. 19X18 Living Room With Wood Burning Fireplace, Easy Access To Kitchen, Dining And Backyard. Versatile Dining Room Could Be Used As A Second Living Area, Office Or Play Area. Master Bedroom Is Separate From Secondary Bedrooms. Large Backyard & Shade Trees !