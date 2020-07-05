All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9018 Chimneywood Drive

9018 Chimneywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9018 Chimneywood Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is newly remodeled with wood flooring throughout the home. Huge Master bedroom with renovated Master bath with claw foot tub and walk-in in shower. Gas stove top and granite countertops in kitchen. Beautiful brick fireplace in family room. The garage has spacious storage with two car as well as covered driveway. Plenty of storage space. Cover patio and sunroom.

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/21988

(RLNE4515916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9018 Chimneywood Drive have any available units?
9018 Chimneywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 9018 Chimneywood Drive have?
Some of 9018 Chimneywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9018 Chimneywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9018 Chimneywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9018 Chimneywood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9018 Chimneywood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9018 Chimneywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9018 Chimneywood Drive offers parking.
Does 9018 Chimneywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9018 Chimneywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9018 Chimneywood Drive have a pool?
No, 9018 Chimneywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9018 Chimneywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 9018 Chimneywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9018 Chimneywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9018 Chimneywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9018 Chimneywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9018 Chimneywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

