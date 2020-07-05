8902 Deerwood Drive

Amenities

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home located in highly sought after Rockwall ISD. Spacious interior with tons of updates including wood laminate flooring that flows through the entrance way, dining room, and living room. Features warm neutral paint and fresh carpeting in bedrooms. Well appointed kitchen with painted white cabinetry, black appliances, and refrigerator included. Nicely updated bathrooms with 20 x 20 inch tile flooring and granite counters. Large brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light make this home truly inviting. Large grassy backyard great for entertaining. A must see!