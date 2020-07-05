All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 8902 Deerwood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
8902 Deerwood Drive
Last updated September 24 2019 at 3:04 AM

8902 Deerwood Drive

8902 Deerwood Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8902 Deerwood Dr, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single story home located in highly sought after Rockwall ISD. Spacious interior with tons of updates including wood laminate flooring that flows through the entrance way, dining room, and living room. Features warm neutral paint and fresh carpeting in bedrooms. Well appointed kitchen with painted white cabinetry, black appliances, and refrigerator included. Nicely updated bathrooms with 20 x 20 inch tile flooring and granite counters. Large brick fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light make this home truly inviting. Large grassy backyard great for entertaining. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8902 Deerwood Drive have any available units?
8902 Deerwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8902 Deerwood Drive have?
Some of 8902 Deerwood Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8902 Deerwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8902 Deerwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8902 Deerwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8902 Deerwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8902 Deerwood Drive offer parking?
No, 8902 Deerwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8902 Deerwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8902 Deerwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8902 Deerwood Drive have a pool?
No, 8902 Deerwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8902 Deerwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 8902 Deerwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8902 Deerwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8902 Deerwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 8902 Deerwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8902 Deerwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary