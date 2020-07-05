8410 Meadowview Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Lots of open living space with plenty of closet, storage space too. When you walk in you feel the warmth and coziness of the home. Split bedrooms with plenty of lighting. This house has beautiful flooring in the living areas. Kitchen features granite counters, built in microwave, Fridge included. Converted garage can be used as extra living area, game room, exercise room or another bedroom. Backyard is fenced in with a shed. Its ready to move in. Come look at this house and you will be pleasantly surprised.