8213 Americas Cup

Terrific 4 bedroom,3 bath home.Two tone neutral paint, white faux wood blinds,and wood type or tile floors thru out make this home complete. Step down into the family room with a brick fireplace,vaulted ceilings and builtin cabinets.Primary suite is roomy and features a separate jetted tub and shower, double sinks and a walkin closet.Two additional first floor bedrooms are split for privacy with a guest bath that also includes a jetted tub and separate shower The breakfast area overlooks the deck and roomy backyard.The kitchen features a builtin microwave, glasstop range,dishwasher,garbage disposal and side-by-side fridge. Upstairs is a lovely bedroom and full bath with shower plus an additional living area.