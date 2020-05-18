All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated June 22 2020

8213 Americas Cup

8213 Americas Cup · No Longer Available
Location

8213 Americas Cup, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific 4 bedroom,3 bath home.Two tone neutral paint, white faux wood blinds,and wood type or tile floors thru out make this home complete. Step down into the family room with a brick fireplace,vaulted ceilings and builtin cabinets.Primary suite is roomy and features a separate jetted tub and shower, double sinks and a walkin closet.Two additional first floor bedrooms are split for privacy with a guest bath that also includes a jetted tub and separate shower The breakfast area overlooks the deck and roomy backyard.The kitchen features a builtin microwave, glasstop range,dishwasher,garbage disposal and side-by-side fridge. Upstairs is a lovely bedroom and full bath with shower plus an additional living area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 Americas Cup have any available units?
8213 Americas Cup doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8213 Americas Cup have?
Some of 8213 Americas Cup's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8213 Americas Cup currently offering any rent specials?
8213 Americas Cup is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 Americas Cup pet-friendly?
No, 8213 Americas Cup is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 8213 Americas Cup offer parking?
Yes, 8213 Americas Cup offers parking.
Does 8213 Americas Cup have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 Americas Cup does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 Americas Cup have a pool?
No, 8213 Americas Cup does not have a pool.
Does 8213 Americas Cup have accessible units?
No, 8213 Americas Cup does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 Americas Cup have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8213 Americas Cup has units with dishwashers.
Does 8213 Americas Cup have units with air conditioning?
No, 8213 Americas Cup does not have units with air conditioning.

