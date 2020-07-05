All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated November 8 2019 at 8:35 AM

8206 Quail Ct

8206 Quail Court · No Longer Available
Rowlett
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Balcony
1 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

8206 Quail Court, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Rowlett includes ceiling fans, central heat/air, appliances, laminate and ceramic tile flooring, W/D connections in a laundry room, a two-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is located in a quiet community, just minutes from the shores of Lake Ray Hubbard. It's a short drive from Rowlett Community Park, Waterview Park, Keeley Elementary School, Liberty Grove Elementary School and Marco's Pizza. A short drive south takes you to Walmart Neighborhood Market, Tom Thumb, Dollar General and more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8206 Quail Ct have any available units?
8206 Quail Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 8206 Quail Ct have?
Some of 8206 Quail Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8206 Quail Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8206 Quail Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8206 Quail Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 8206 Quail Ct is pet friendly.
Does 8206 Quail Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8206 Quail Ct offers parking.
Does 8206 Quail Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8206 Quail Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8206 Quail Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8206 Quail Ct has a pool.
Does 8206 Quail Ct have accessible units?
No, 8206 Quail Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8206 Quail Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 8206 Quail Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8206 Quail Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8206 Quail Ct has units with air conditioning.

