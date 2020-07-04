8113 Luna Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven walk in closets Property Amenities game room

Like new, 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom home in Dalrock Heights. Featuring large windows with tons of natural light and high ceilings in the entry, wood-like flooring (no carpet) Kitchen boasts shaker style cabinetry, glass subway tiles, granite, SS appliances! Stacked stone fireplace with gas logs. Large first floor master suite has high ceilings, walk in closet, 3 bedrooms upstairs, one of which could serve as game room. With the great layout and wise use of space this home can be a perfect fit for any lifestyle.