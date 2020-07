Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities

IMMACULATE PROPERTY WITH 3 BEDS AND 2 BATHS. LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. 42 INCH MAPLE CABINETS WITH ISLAND SERVING BAR OPEN TO FAMILY. IT IS A COMPLETE CLEAN PROPERTY IN SOUGHT AFTER AREA OF ROWLETT WITHIN MINUTES TO RAY HUBBARD LAKE AND ROCKWALL HARBOR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!. THIS IS A MUST SEE TO APPRECIATE.