LAKEVIEW HOME IN ROWLETT IN ROCKWALL ISD! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home walking distance to the lake. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Master features two closets with double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower! Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen! Wood flooring in living area. Living room is completed with a fireplace with a gas starter. Big fenced backyard with shade trees, open patio, and private! PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. NO HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.