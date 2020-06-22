7602 Tidewater Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub hardwood floors oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rowlett. Wood laminate flooring. Two dining areas. Kitchen is open to the family room. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Kitchen with gas range-oven. Convenient to Lake. Updated pics coming soon!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.