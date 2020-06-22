All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated October 23 2019 at 8:03 PM

7602 Tidewater Drive

7602 Tidewater Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7602 Tidewater Drive, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rowlett. Wood laminate flooring. Two dining areas. Kitchen is open to the family room. Master suite with dual sinks, garden tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. Kitchen with gas range-oven. Convenient to Lake. Updated pics coming soon!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7602 Tidewater Drive have any available units?
7602 Tidewater Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 7602 Tidewater Drive have?
Some of 7602 Tidewater Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7602 Tidewater Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7602 Tidewater Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7602 Tidewater Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7602 Tidewater Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7602 Tidewater Drive offer parking?
No, 7602 Tidewater Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7602 Tidewater Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7602 Tidewater Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7602 Tidewater Drive have a pool?
No, 7602 Tidewater Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7602 Tidewater Drive have accessible units?
No, 7602 Tidewater Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7602 Tidewater Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7602 Tidewater Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7602 Tidewater Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7602 Tidewater Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

