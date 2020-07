Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Very nice home with comm pool and playground on the street and conveniently located for schools with middle across the street and elem a short walk away features wood floors in den with gas fireplace, island kitchen with attached breakfast area has 16 inch tile,built in micro and corian counter tops, master bath with separate shower and jac tub.2 inch blinds,upgraded fixtures,big yard,sec & spr. syst,walkins in BR 2 and 3.