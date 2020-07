Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION. Be the first one to live in this Beautiful home 4 bedroom, 2 bath. Kitchen features white quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, and offset with white backsplash. High ceilings, beautiful open floor plan with wood floor and carpet in the bedrooms. The master bath offers granite counter top, dual sinks, light gray tile, separate tub and shower. Washer and dryer will be included.