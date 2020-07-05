All apartments in Rowlett
6614 Bandalia Drive
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:02 AM

6614 Bandalia Drive

6614 Bandalia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6614 Bandalia Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Springfield Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully updated 2 story home with easy access to Firewheel and George Bush Turnpike. Master is downstairs and has jetted tub and skylight. See through fireplace between living and formal dining. All secondary bedrooms are nice sized. Yard is landscaped and has covered back patio with ceiling fan so you can enjoy warmer evenings outside. $40 app fee per person 18 and older. Pets ok on case by case basis. $400 deposit per pet. $150 per pet is non-refundable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6614 Bandalia Drive have any available units?
6614 Bandalia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6614 Bandalia Drive have?
Some of 6614 Bandalia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6614 Bandalia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6614 Bandalia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6614 Bandalia Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6614 Bandalia Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6614 Bandalia Drive offer parking?
No, 6614 Bandalia Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6614 Bandalia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6614 Bandalia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6614 Bandalia Drive have a pool?
No, 6614 Bandalia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6614 Bandalia Drive have accessible units?
No, 6614 Bandalia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6614 Bandalia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6614 Bandalia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6614 Bandalia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6614 Bandalia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

