6614 Bandalia Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully updated 2 story home with easy access to Firewheel and George Bush Turnpike. Master is downstairs and has jetted tub and skylight. See through fireplace between living and formal dining. All secondary bedrooms are nice sized. Yard is landscaped and has covered back patio with ceiling fan so you can enjoy warmer evenings outside. $40 app fee per person 18 and older. Pets ok on case by case basis. $400 deposit per pet. $150 per pet is non-refundable.