Rowlett, TX
6306 Azalea Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:13 AM

6306 Azalea Drive

6306 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6306 Azalea Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089
Flower Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Offering ceramic tile flooring in foyer & large family room with floor to ceiling fireplace. Galley kitchen offers ceramic tile flooring. Huge backyard with wood deck. Great location-just minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard & Firewheel Shopping center, as well as, schools in close proximity to this 1 story home. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call 8552828008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6306 Azalea Drive have any available units?
6306 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 6306 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 6306 Azalea Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6306 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6306 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6306 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6306 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 6306 Azalea Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6306 Azalea Drive offers parking.
Does 6306 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6306 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6306 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 6306 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6306 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 6306 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6306 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6306 Azalea Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6306 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6306 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

