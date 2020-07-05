6306 Azalea Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Offering ceramic tile flooring in foyer & large family room with floor to ceiling fireplace. Galley kitchen offers ceramic tile flooring. Huge backyard with wood deck. Great location-just minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard & Firewheel Shopping center, as well as, schools in close proximity to this 1 story home. Self-Showing available by Rently. Call 8552828008 then press 1 for self-showing access instructions. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. Once approved a $175 Admin fee will be due with deposit. Bridge Tower Properties does not lease homes through Craigslist, 5 Mile,FB Marketplace or any other classified advertising services