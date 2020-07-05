6305 Waterview Drive

Amenities

You'll love this gorgeous 2-story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2-car garage home located in Rowlett is move-in ready! 2-living rooms, one with a fireplace, laminate wood floors and dining area! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and his/hers walk-in closet! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

We are only offering six-month leases for this property. Now offering 1-month free!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.