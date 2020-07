Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Come see this charming 3-2-2 home FOR LEASE in Rowlett! This home has great curb appeal and includes an updated kitchen with granite counters, convection oven, and stainless steel dishwasher. You will enjoy entertaining on the covered back patio and have plenty of storage space with the storage shed. Updated bathrooms. Laundry closet with full size washer dryer connections. Convenient access to highways, shopping, restaurants, schools and more!