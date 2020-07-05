5905 Begonia Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Chill on the covered back patio overlooking the fenced yard in this beautiful brick home, or give the freshly painted walls inside a decorators touch! Enjoy gatherings in the sun filled dining room, or walk through the butlers pantry into an amazing kitchen with subway tile back splash, crisp white cabinets, and an island bar overlooking an amazing 2 story great room! MASTER ON MAIN has an ensuite tile bath with TONS of space! Double vanity, soaking tub, & walk in closet with custom shelving. Upstairs, a loft overlooks the great room and sits outside of 3 more beds & 2 baths!