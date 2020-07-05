All apartments in Rowlett
Find more places like 5905 Begonia Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rowlett, TX
/
5905 Begonia Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 6:31 PM

5905 Begonia Drive

5905 Begonia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rowlett
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5905 Begonia Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chill on the covered back patio overlooking the fenced yard in this beautiful brick home, or give the freshly painted walls inside a decorators touch! Enjoy gatherings in the sun filled dining room, or walk through the butlers pantry into an amazing kitchen with subway tile back splash, crisp white cabinets, and an island bar overlooking an amazing 2 story great room! MASTER ON MAIN has an ensuite tile bath with TONS of space! Double vanity, soaking tub, & walk in closet with custom shelving. Upstairs, a loft overlooks the great room and sits outside of 3 more beds & 2 baths!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5905 Begonia Drive have any available units?
5905 Begonia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5905 Begonia Drive have?
Some of 5905 Begonia Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5905 Begonia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5905 Begonia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5905 Begonia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5905 Begonia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 5905 Begonia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5905 Begonia Drive offers parking.
Does 5905 Begonia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5905 Begonia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5905 Begonia Drive have a pool?
No, 5905 Begonia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5905 Begonia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5905 Begonia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5905 Begonia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5905 Begonia Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5905 Begonia Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5905 Begonia Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR
Rowlett, TX 75088
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln
Rowlett, TX 75089
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy
Rowlett, TX 75088
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive
Rowlett, TX 75088
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd
Rowlett, TX 75043
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr
Rowlett, TX 75089
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court
Rowlett, TX 75089

Similar Pages

Rowlett 1 BedroomsRowlett 2 Bedrooms
Rowlett Apartments with BalconyRowlett Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Rowlett Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TX
Coppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary