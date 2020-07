Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This home offers 2 living and dining areas with an open concept which is ideal for entertainment, a wood burning fireplace, split floor plan separates the master bedroom for more privacy. Master bath features double sinks, jetted tub and separate shower. Park and fishing pond is a 5 minute walk. Refrigerator to remain, but owner is not responsible for repairs.