Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5717 San Marino Drive

5717 San Marino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5717 San Marino Drive, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CALL OWNER FOR APPTS OR QUESTIONS. Be in for Christmas! Great home in Rowlett for lg family. 4 bedrooms-master down, but upstairs from master is office that can also be used as bedroom. Or can be an ideal set up for someone who works from home. Bedrooms are great sizes. Large living spaces, gameroom and yard. Yard backs to creek and land so feels like you're in the country. Super convenient to GB Turnpike, shopping and schools. GISD choice of schools. Fridge, washer, dryer not included. Does come with regular pest control maintenance at owners expense. Pets are on case by case basis. Will need to include info on them. Great home, neighborhood and community. Call owner for any questions or to schedule an appt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5717 San Marino Drive have any available units?
5717 San Marino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 5717 San Marino Drive have?
Some of 5717 San Marino Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5717 San Marino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5717 San Marino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5717 San Marino Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5717 San Marino Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5717 San Marino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5717 San Marino Drive offers parking.
Does 5717 San Marino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5717 San Marino Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5717 San Marino Drive have a pool?
No, 5717 San Marino Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5717 San Marino Drive have accessible units?
No, 5717 San Marino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5717 San Marino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5717 San Marino Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5717 San Marino Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5717 San Marino Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

