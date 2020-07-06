5717 San Marino Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CALL OWNER FOR APPTS OR QUESTIONS. Be in for Christmas! Great home in Rowlett for lg family. 4 bedrooms-master down, but upstairs from master is office that can also be used as bedroom. Or can be an ideal set up for someone who works from home. Bedrooms are great sizes. Large living spaces, gameroom and yard. Yard backs to creek and land so feels like you're in the country. Super convenient to GB Turnpike, shopping and schools. GISD choice of schools. Fridge, washer, dryer not included. Does come with regular pest control maintenance at owners expense. Pets are on case by case basis. Will need to include info on them. Great home, neighborhood and community. Call owner for any questions or to schedule an appt.