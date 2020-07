Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE IN READY! HARD TO FIND ONE STORY! This beautiful 3-2-2 Custom Built Home on large lot is move in ready! Some features in those home include, Oversized Bedrooms, Ceramic Tile, open kitchen with island and lots of counter and cabinet space, ceiling fans, sitting area in master, solar screens and much much more. Close to 190 for easy access to Shopping and Restaurants. FilterEasy Program required at $20 a month. See supplement documents for details.