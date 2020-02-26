4514 Carmel Ln

Amenities

Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in established Rowlett neighborhood. Spacious and open living area with wood burning fireplace. Bright and neutral paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and vibrant feel. Large kitchen boasts ample countertop space and antiqued white cabinets. French door access to covered patio and fenced yard. Spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space. Shed in backyard for extra storage.New carpet and paint throughout. **Pets case by case** $250 pet deposit & $100 non-refundable pet processing fee per pet. $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.