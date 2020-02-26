All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated September 17 2019 at 7:41 AM

4514 Carmel Ln

4514 Carmel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4514 Carmel Lane, Rowlett, TX 75088
The Peninsula

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
extra storage
carpet
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in established Rowlett neighborhood. Spacious and open living area with wood burning fireplace. Bright and neutral paint tones throughout give the home a fresh and vibrant feel. Large kitchen boasts ample countertop space and antiqued white cabinets. French door access to covered patio and fenced yard. Spacious bedrooms with tons of closet space. Shed in backyard for extra storage.New carpet and paint throughout. **Pets case by case** $250 pet deposit & $100 non-refundable pet processing fee per pet. $200 lease coordination fee due at lease signing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 4514 Carmel Ln have any available units?
4514 Carmel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 4514 Carmel Ln have?
Some of 4514 Carmel Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4514 Carmel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
4514 Carmel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4514 Carmel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 4514 Carmel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 4514 Carmel Ln offer parking?
No, 4514 Carmel Ln does not offer parking.
Does 4514 Carmel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4514 Carmel Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4514 Carmel Ln have a pool?
No, 4514 Carmel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 4514 Carmel Ln have accessible units?
No, 4514 Carmel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 4514 Carmel Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 4514 Carmel Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4514 Carmel Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 4514 Carmel Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

