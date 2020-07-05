4129 Stone Meadow Cir.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Classy 4/2/2 in Rowlett! - Beautiful property boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the sought-after Stone Meadow by the Lake community in Rowlett! Completely remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, new open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, huge breakfast bar and brick fireplace! Enjoy the large covered patio to enjoy unobstructed lake viewing - excellent for entertaining and relaxing! Sprinkler system and storage building also provided for tenant's use. Lawn care will be included in lease agreement. This is an incredible property - come see it today!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50 Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed



(RLNE5400020)