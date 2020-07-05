All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:44 PM

4129 Stone Meadow Cir.

4129 Stone Meadow Circle · No Longer Available
Rowlett
Location

4129 Stone Meadow Circle, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Classy 4/2/2 in Rowlett! - Beautiful property boasting 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms in the sought-after Stone Meadow by the Lake community in Rowlett! Completely remodeled with hardwood floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, new open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, huge breakfast bar and brick fireplace! Enjoy the large covered patio to enjoy unobstructed lake viewing - excellent for entertaining and relaxing! Sprinkler system and storage building also provided for tenant's use. Lawn care will be included in lease agreement. This is an incredible property - come see it today!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $50 Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. have any available units?
4129 Stone Meadow Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. have?
Some of 4129 Stone Meadow Cir.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
4129 Stone Meadow Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. offer parking?
No, 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. have a pool?
No, 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. have accessible units?
No, 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4129 Stone Meadow Cir. does not have units with air conditioning.

