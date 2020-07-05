3617 Delia St

Amenities

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Rowlett includes brand new two-tone modern paint, new laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is in the perfect location, minutes from outdoor excursions at Lake Ray Hubbard. It's a short distance to Katy Railroad Park, Herfurth Park, Rowlett Wet Zone, Rowlett High School, Coyle Middle School, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart Supercenter, USPS, the DART Station and much more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.