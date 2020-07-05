All apartments in Rowlett
3617 Delia St
Last updated December 20 2019 at 10:58 AM

3617 Delia St

3617 Delia Street · No Longer Available
Location

3617 Delia Street, Rowlett, TX 75088

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 2 bath home in Rowlett includes brand new two-tone modern paint, new laminate and vinyl flooring, ceiling fans, appliances, central heat/air, washer and dryer connections, a one-car garage and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-A] The home is in the perfect location, minutes from outdoor excursions at Lake Ray Hubbard. It's a short distance to Katy Railroad Park, Herfurth Park, Rowlett Wet Zone, Rowlett High School, Coyle Middle School, Sprouts Farmers Market, Walmart Supercenter, USPS, the DART Station and much more! It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3617 Delia St have any available units?
3617 Delia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3617 Delia St have?
Some of 3617 Delia St's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3617 Delia St currently offering any rent specials?
3617 Delia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3617 Delia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3617 Delia St is pet friendly.
Does 3617 Delia St offer parking?
Yes, 3617 Delia St offers parking.
Does 3617 Delia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3617 Delia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3617 Delia St have a pool?
No, 3617 Delia St does not have a pool.
Does 3617 Delia St have accessible units?
No, 3617 Delia St does not have accessible units.
Does 3617 Delia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3617 Delia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3617 Delia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3617 Delia St has units with air conditioning.

