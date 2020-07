Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave Property Amenities parking

Do not miss out on a great opportunity to lease this 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in a great neighborhood in Rowlett! Hard surface floor - no carpet. Large living room with room enough for entertaining. Kitchen and dining is open to entry with lots of great storage including an island. 2 master bedrooms and 2 master baths. Very clean and move in ready. Local neighborhood schools! Dorsey Elementary, Coyle Middle School, Rowlett High School.

Owner is still in the process of moving!