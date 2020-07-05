All apartments in Rowlett
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3309 Magnolia Court

3309 Magnolia Court · No Longer Available
Location

3309 Magnolia Court, Rowlett, TX 75089

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Nice 3 bed 2 bath home on a quiet Cul-De-Sac. The house features stainless appliances, formal living and dinning area and much more. Freshly painted. New Luxury Plank Flooring in the living room. Contemporary baths with vanities and lots of tile. Build-in and beautiful fireplace. Large master with walk-in closet. Fenced back yard. Convenient location close to shopping, restaurants and more. No pit bulls or aggressive breeds. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3309 Magnolia Court have any available units?
3309 Magnolia Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rowlett, TX.
What amenities does 3309 Magnolia Court have?
Some of 3309 Magnolia Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3309 Magnolia Court currently offering any rent specials?
3309 Magnolia Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3309 Magnolia Court pet-friendly?
No, 3309 Magnolia Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rowlett.
Does 3309 Magnolia Court offer parking?
Yes, 3309 Magnolia Court offers parking.
Does 3309 Magnolia Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3309 Magnolia Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3309 Magnolia Court have a pool?
No, 3309 Magnolia Court does not have a pool.
Does 3309 Magnolia Court have accessible units?
No, 3309 Magnolia Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3309 Magnolia Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3309 Magnolia Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3309 Magnolia Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3309 Magnolia Court has units with air conditioning.

