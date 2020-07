Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful 3-2.5-2 home located in Rowlett, TX is move in ready. Living room features carpet flooring & a beautiful cast floor to ceiling brick fireplace. Kitchen features freshly painted cabinets, neutral colored counter tops and a large pantry. Spacious master bedroom suite with a bathroom that features split single sink vanities, separate shower and garden tub. The property includes a Formal living and reading nook. the home sits on an oversized lot, with large back patio.