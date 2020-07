Amenities

Charming house with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 living areas and a breakfast nook. Newly remodeled with laminated wood floors, new bath fixtures, and lighting. Fresh paint throughout the house. Spacious backyard with privacy fence. Great community amenities including a community water park and golf course. Great location: next to a city park, near lake and highway I30. Fast drive to Dallas downtown