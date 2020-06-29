All apartments in Rockwall
602 Lone Rider Court
602 Lone Rider Court

602 Lone Rider Court · No Longer Available
Location

602 Lone Rider Court, Rockwall, TX 75087

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Magnificent curb appeal! This home is located in the highly sought after Quail Run Division of Rockwall in Rockwall ISD. Upon entry, find a dining room and hall leading to the open living area with a fireplace and high ceilings. The kitchen features a plethora of cabinets, gas cook top, an island and an eat in breakfast area. Formal dining and living for guest entertainment. Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms make this home the perfect place for you. Enjoy outdoor activities on the patio or the spacious backyard! Don't let this one get away! Come and see it today!Come and see it today!Contact our leasing agent for more information! This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Lone Rider Court have any available units?
602 Lone Rider Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 602 Lone Rider Court have?
Some of 602 Lone Rider Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Lone Rider Court currently offering any rent specials?
602 Lone Rider Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Lone Rider Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Lone Rider Court is pet friendly.
Does 602 Lone Rider Court offer parking?
No, 602 Lone Rider Court does not offer parking.
Does 602 Lone Rider Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 602 Lone Rider Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Lone Rider Court have a pool?
No, 602 Lone Rider Court does not have a pool.
Does 602 Lone Rider Court have accessible units?
No, 602 Lone Rider Court does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Lone Rider Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 602 Lone Rider Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Lone Rider Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Lone Rider Court does not have units with air conditioning.

