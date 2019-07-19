All apartments in Rockwall
5437 Ranger DR
5437 Ranger DR

5437 Ranger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5437 Ranger Drive, Rockwall, TX 75032
Chandlers Landing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Custom built thermal energy efficient home for lease in the sought after private community of Chandler's Landing, in Rockwall TX. Enjoy the lake view and gorgeous sunsets from large private balcony. Home has updated appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. 4 Bedrooms (two master suites both with access to private balconies). First master bedroom also has cedar closet and jacuzzi tub. 3 Full Baths. A private Office downstairs. 2 1/2+ car garage, with 9x9 garage doors, and 11" ceiling in garage. Two family living areas. Built in bar in the large family area upstairs. Backyard courtyard is enclosed. Pet dog ok with non-refundable deposit (must be approved). House available for immediate move-in. We pay your water bill and HOA, so you can enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer.

Our golf cart Community offers Gated security, community pool, 2 parks, jogging trails, Public Clubhouse/Restaurant, and Marina.

Must see to appreciate.
Call 214-336-6524 for appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5437 Ranger DR have any available units?
5437 Ranger DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rockwall, TX.
What amenities does 5437 Ranger DR have?
Some of 5437 Ranger DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5437 Ranger DR currently offering any rent specials?
5437 Ranger DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5437 Ranger DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 5437 Ranger DR is pet friendly.
Does 5437 Ranger DR offer parking?
Yes, 5437 Ranger DR offers parking.
Does 5437 Ranger DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5437 Ranger DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5437 Ranger DR have a pool?
Yes, 5437 Ranger DR has a pool.
Does 5437 Ranger DR have accessible units?
No, 5437 Ranger DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5437 Ranger DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5437 Ranger DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 5437 Ranger DR have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5437 Ranger DR has units with air conditioning.

