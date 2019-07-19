5437 Ranger DR

Amenities

Custom built thermal energy efficient home for lease in the sought after private community of Chandler's Landing, in Rockwall TX. Enjoy the lake view and gorgeous sunsets from large private balcony. Home has updated appliances, hardwood floors, and granite countertops. 4 Bedrooms (two master suites both with access to private balconies). First master bedroom also has cedar closet and jacuzzi tub. 3 Full Baths. A private Office downstairs. 2 1/2+ car garage, with 9x9 garage doors, and 11" ceiling in garage. Two family living areas. Built in bar in the large family area upstairs. Backyard courtyard is enclosed. Pet dog ok with non-refundable deposit (must be approved). House available for immediate move-in. We pay your water bill and HOA, so you can enjoy all the amenities the community has to offer.



Our golf cart Community offers Gated security, community pool, 2 parks, jogging trails, Public Clubhouse/Restaurant, and Marina.



Must see to appreciate.

Call 214-336-6524 for appointment to view.